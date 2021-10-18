Host venues announced for England's T20 and Test series in the Caribbean next year

ST JOHNS, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the match schedule and venues for England's T20 International (T20I) and Test tours of the West Indies in January and March 2022.

The England Men's Series in the Caribbean forms a focal point for one of the West Indies Men's busiest ever years of International Home Series cricket, CWI said in a press release.

The T20I Series is to be held in Barbados and the Richards-Botham Trophy Test matches in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada, according to the release.

England will arrive in the Caribbean to play the first ever five-match T20I Series between the two teams. All five matches in Barbados will be played across a nine day period from January 22 to 30, 2022, including two consecutive weekends of back-to-back T20I cricket.

Following West Indies' white-ball tour of India in February 2022, the West Indies will welcome England back to the Caribbean for a three-match Test Series to compete for the newly created Richards-Botham Trophy. This new trophy honours two legends of cricket, Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham.

The much-anticipated Test Series will start appropriately at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua on March 8, 2022 before moving to the Kensington Oval in Barbados for the 2nd Test starting on March 16.

The third Test match will bowl off on March 24 in Grenada at the National Cricket Stadium. The Test Series is a key fixture in both teams' International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship schedule which will determine the best Test match cricket team in the world by 2023.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the venues for this extended West Indies vs England T20I and Test Series. The history and rivalry between the two teams creates great anticipation for fans here in the Caribbean and around the world. These fixtures are part of a bumper year of international home cricket running from January to August in the Caribbean.”

Grave added: “A West Indies vs England home Test Series is the biggest sporting and sports tourism event in the Caribbean."

Online ticket sales will commence in mid November through CWI's new ticket platform. Fans can sign up to receive the first news of tickets going on sale at https://www.windiescricket.com/updates

The West Indies vs England T20I and Test Series will be broadcast exclusively live on BT Sport in the UK, as well as with CWI's exclusive broadcast partners in key territories around the world.