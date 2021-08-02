'Hot Tool' charged with breaches of Firearm's Act

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with breaches of the Firearms Act after he allegedly fired several shots in the air while driving through a community in Lime Tree, Wait-a-Bit in Trelawny on Saturday, June 26.

He is 35-year-old Nicholas Smith otherwise called 'Tedd' or 'Hot Tool', of Mendes Town in the parish. Smith is charged with the offences of discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a public thoroughfare and illegal possession of firearm.

The police said Smith drove to a bar in the community to retrieve a cellular phone that he had left there about 11:00 pm and after receiving the cellular phone, he went into his motor vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired a shot in the air.

The police said he then drove off and continued firing several shots in the air. The police were alerted and the scene was processed.

Investigations commenced into the incident and on Tuesday, July 27, Smith was arrested in the parish of St Elizabeth and was subsequently charged with the offences.