Hotelier Richard Salm dies in St Ann car crash

Hotelier Richard Salm dies in St Ann car crashThursday, September 09, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – Jamaica's tourism industry has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of St Ann hotelier Richard Salm in a motor vehicle crash.
The incident occurred on the crash-plagued stretch of the Llandovery main road in St Ann on Wednesday afternoon.
A representative of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed the death of Salm, but said details on the circumstances that resulted in the crash were not available at the time.
However, reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Salm was involved in a two-vehicle crash, and the impact of the collision resulted in Salm's motor vehicle running off the road into bushes.
He was assisted at the scene by residents, a video of which has gone viral on social media.
Salm was eventually taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night, sources told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Salm was the owner of Club Caribbean Hotel in Runaway Bay, and managing director of Drax Hall Estate, also in St Ann.
In 2019, Salm was awarded the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) for service to Tourism, Winter Sports Promotion and Community Development.
