House Committee starts 2022/23 budget review on Tuesday

House Committee starts 2022/23 budget review on TuesdayMonday, February 28, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The House of Representatives' Standing Finance Committee (SFC) will commence its review of the fiscal 2022/23 annual estimates of expenditure (budget) at Gordon House.
The SFC is comprised of the 60 Members of Parliament (MPs) and is chaired by the Speaker of the House, Marisa Dalrymple Phillibert.
Guided by the Auditor General's review of the budget tabled on February 10 by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, the committee plans to interview the Ministers and senior officers of the various ministries, departments and agencies on the recurrent and capital estimates in the $912 billion budget.
The budget is comprised of non-debt recurrent expenditure of $539.5 billion and capital expenditure of $65.1 billion, as well as $307.5 billion in debt servicing payments.
In a statement at the first meeting of the House after resuming for 2022/23 on February 10, Dr Clarke confirmed that capital expenditure has been significantly reduced since 2020, due to the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said that with the economy showing signs of recovery in 2021/22, the government is boosting capital investments this fiscal year to ensure that the growth momentum is maintained.
The new budget represents only a 0.2 percentage point increase, as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), and also includes a 3.3 per cent increase in debt servicing.
Clarke also noted that continuing Jamaica's forward momentum requires not only investment in capital, but also investment in the public sector to be able to attract and retain the skill sets required in the 21st century.
The SFC plans to review the following ministries, starting at 9:00 am -- Office of the Prime Minister (OPM); Ministry of Health and Wellness; Ministry of National Security; Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation; Ministry of Transport and Mining; Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries; Ministry of Justice; and the newly created Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs.
-Balford Henry
