WATCH: House Speaker, co-accused freed of illegal dumping charges

ST ANN, Jamaica— Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert and her two co-accused have been freed of charges of illegal dumping, in breach of the National Solid Waste Management Act.

READ: House Speaker among three charged with illegal dumping

The judge, Larona Montague-Williams, said she could not find the trio guilty because they did not leave the garbage at the site when they disposed of it.

Section 46 (1) of the Act that the three were accused of breaching reads: “A person commits an offence if he throws, drops or otherwise deposits and leaves any litter in any public place”.

The defendants, along with Dalrymple-Philibert in the St Ann Parish Court today were her son, Giovanni Philibert, and Simon Sanchez who is said to be her employee.

The court heard that police were patrolling along the Salem main road shortly before noon on August 15, 2021 when they observed three people exit a Toyota Hiace motor truck and started disposing of garbage, which included cardboard boxes.

The police officers approached the trio and told them that they had disposed of the garbage in an area not designated as a dumpsite.

It is alleged that Dalrymple-Philibert scoffed at the officers, asking, “You know who I am?” She reportedly went on to tell the lawmen that she is a lawyer, speaker of the House of Representatives, and Member of Parliament for Trelawny South.

The court heard that the police instructed the three to reload the garbage onto the truck and they complied.

- Horace Mills

Related Articles:

JLP stands with House Speaker Dalrymple-Philibert amid illegal dumping allegations