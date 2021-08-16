House Speaker among three charged with illegal dumping

House Speaker among three charged with illegal dumpingMonday, August 16, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica — House Speaker and Member of Parliament, Marisa Dalrymple-Philbert is among three people who were allegedly observed dumping garbage in a no dumping zone on Salem main road, St Ann on Sunday.
The 66-year-old politician of a St Ann address has since been charged with breaches of the National Solid Waste Management Act, the police said.
Also charged are 30-year-old Giovanni Pilbert, an operations manager of a St Ann address, and 42-year-old Simon Sanchez of a Warsop, Trelawny address.
The police report that about 11:15 am, the lawmen were patrolling along the Salem main road when they allegedly observed a pick-up truck disposing of garbage in an illegal dumping area.
The three people were subsequently charged.
They are scheduled to appear before the St Ann Bay court on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
The Jamaica Labour Party earlier expressed support for its Member of Parliament in the illegal dumping accusations.
