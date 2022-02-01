House approves motion to name Portmore Jamaica's 15th parish

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a motion to name the municipality of Portmore Jamaica's 15th parish.

This will be the first time since 1867 that a new parish is being created.

The vote came after St Catherine South Central Member of Parliament, Dr Andrew Wheatley closed the debate on the Report of the Joint Select Committee [JSC] of the Parliament that was appointed to consider and report on the motion.

Wheatley, who chaired the JSC, argued that it was time for the people of Portmore to be given their own parish. He acknowledged that there was need for an upgrade of the infrastructure and said the new parish will have its own hospital and will see major upgrading of roads.

In terms of the parish capital, Wheatley said the recommendation is that it be named Portmore, similar to the model for Kingston where the capital is Kingston.

Wheatley said the work of the JSC was robust.

“We exhausted the whole process of consultation,” he told his colleagues.

Continuing, he said, “we as an independent nation for the first time have the opportunity of establishing a parish”.

He noted that in 1867 Jamaica's population was around 95,000, mostly slaves.

“Today we're looking at an area we propose as Jamaica's 15th parish with over 200,000 persons living within that area,” he said.

Wheatley noted the significance of time.

“We are going to celebrate 60 years of independence this year. It is only fitting that we should emancipate the people…of Portmore, give them full autonomy to make decisions pertinent to themselves and the governance of that area,” he said.

“Portmore is on the cusp of greatness. Portmore will become Jamaica's 15th parish but it is going to be the first smart city in this [Caribbean] region,” he added.

It needs just a simple majority vote in both houses of the Parliament for the move to be legal. It could go to the Senate as early as this Friday. Following debate and approval in the Senate it will be sent to the Cabinet which will prepare instructions for the creation of a Bill, after which it will be sent back to Parliament for final approval.