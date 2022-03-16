House of wanted man's father set on fire in St Bess

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Police have confirmed that a house belonging to the father of wanted man Tommy Thompson in Maggoty Hill, St Elizabeth was damaged in a suspected arson attack over the weekend.

Thompson is one of three suspects in the murder of business owners, 53-year-old Shiyun Shu and 48-year-old Haikong Wan.

Shu and Wan were killed when gunmen held up Jojo's Supermarket in Bellevue District on December 23, 2021. Brothers Nigel and Nicolas Walters, both from St Mary, have been arrested and charged.

The police have confirmed that in the early hours of Friday, the house was set ablaze.

The fire was set hours after lawmen conducted another raid on the community and searched several houses.

Thompson reportedly eluded cops on Monday during a shoot-out.

- Anthony Henry