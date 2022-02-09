Housing solution for 2018 victims of Olympic Gardens fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has disclosed that the families who were displaced by a fire in Olympic Gardens, Kingston, in November 2018, will be the beneficiaries of a free housing solution currently under construction.

Holness made the disclosure during a tour of the constituency on Friday, February 4, when he visited the construction site. The Prime Minister noted that the rebuilding of the 12-unit property is spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, under the Indigent Social Housing Programme.

According to a release, the property will house approximately 18 families.

Each unit is set to include a kitchenette, living room, bathroom and bedroom.

Reconstruction began in November last year and it is estimated to be completed in May.

“We hear the constant call for housing solutions. We also hear the complaints regarding the price of the solutions. So, we have great demand for housing but not everyone has the income to be able to afford a housing solution. So, the Government has gone very deep into the problem, to figure out how we can bring solutions that match the income level of those who desire a housing solution for themselves,” Holness said.

One of the victims of the fire, 65-year-old, Lucinda Ratigation, said she is looking forward to its completion. “This made me feel good and I can't wait for it to finish so that I can come back and live comfortably,” she said.

According to Holness, the land has housed the beneficiaries' families since the 1950s.