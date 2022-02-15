Huawei defines 6G as a distributed neural network with communication links

While most of the world touts the benefits of 5G, there are already entities who are setting their sights on 6G, the next generation of telecommunication networks that should arrive in 2030.

One such entity is Huawei, who has undoubtedly done its part in promoting and spearheading the 5G transformation. In this sense, the Chinese technology leader presented a vision of 6G during the Global Communications Conference held in Madrid in December.

Going into detail in a press release, Huawei said 6G connectivity promises much more than high browsing speeds and lower latency, as the services that will be possible go beyond communications.

According to Peiying Zhu , Senior Vice President of Wireless Research at Huawei, 6G looks more like a 'distributed neural network with communication links, in which the data centre will become the neural centre and the edge nodes will become neural edges'.

“Continuing with this line of thinking, the 6G will be made up of a network of sensors and devices that can be used to perceive the environment using radio waves. As a result, the so – called Virtual-Xcommunication is produced, which enables the joint performance of tasks in the real and virtual world," Zhu said in the press release.

"Naturally, users are only concerned with the use cases and benefits that this technology can bring us, and we can anticipate that the list is quite extensive. Some of the typical use cases for 6G are haptic,multisensory, and holographic communication , which have enormous potential to create immersive experiences. But this is only the tip of the iceberg, as applications extend to Level 5 autonomous driving, robotics and smart healthcare, and artificial intelligence as a service,” Zhu explained.

Therefore, the company said, the key capabilities of the sixth generation of networks lie with native AI, extreme connectivity and integrated non-terrestrial networks, just to name a few.

However, there is still a long way to go and many open debates before a global 6G standard can be established; reason for which what has been exposed so far is only the vision of one of the actors, but that is not why it should be underestimated, the company stated in the press release.