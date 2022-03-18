Huawei touts new technologies to decarbonize planet

The world is experiencing an unprecedented technological revolution. As the digital transformation increases, energy consumption increases, which translates into a major challenge for the infrastructure and development of Information Technology (ICT).

By 2025, the energy consumed by data centres and sites worldwide will reach 950 and 660 billion kWh, representing three per cent and two per cent of total global energy consumption. In addition to this growing energy demand, it is necessary to migrate to carbon neutrality.

Achieving a low-carbon economy is one of today's biggest challenges for all industries. To help companies achieve their carbon neutrality goals, Huawei through Huawei Digital Power, its division that is dedicated to integrating digital technologies and power electronics to develop clean energy and artificial intelligence empowered ecosystems, has implemented incorporation and innovation in clean energy generation, its digitisation, as well as green ICT infrastructures.

To achieve this goal, the Chinese technology giant proposes the development of new technologies such as smart energy integration and transportation electrification. Huawei Digital Power works hand in hand with its customers and global partners to build low-emission homes, buildings, factories, campuses and cities, contributing to the collective future goal of carbon neutrality.

Carbon neutrality will decisively transform energy production and consumption for future generations. In the carbon neutral era, the entire energy industry will set low-carbon targets through clean energy generation, electricity consumption and smart grid dispatch, accelerating the adoption of new technologies such as:

Clean energy generation

Creating new power systems that rely primarily on renewable energy by generating more watts at each PV plant through an inexhaustible and free resource such as sunlight. In Qinghai, China, Huawei's smart PV solution helped to build the world's largest renewable energy base with wind, solar and hydropower. The base can deliver clean energy to several households through ultra-high voltage (UHV) lines. The 2.2 GW PV project is typical, capable of producing nearly five billion kWh of clean energy each year. In Jamaica, Huawei now offers solar technology and energy saving devices for companies who want to migrate from electricity to solar or green power. It currently sells photovoltaic, or PV solutions in the island.

Green ICT power infrastructure

Building green, smart, low-carbon data centers and communications networks allows every watt to support more computing power. Ultimately, ICT infrastructure will become a driver for the green digital economy. Huawei's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based iCooling solution enables data centers to automatically optimize their energy efficiency, reducing data center PUE (power usage efficiency) to 11 per cent. This solution is implemented in Huawei's cloud data centre in Langfang, where it saves 27 million kWh of electricity each year, or approximately 13,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Electric transportation:

Digital technologies are created to redefine the driving and safety experiences of electric vehicle consumers through charging formats that enable longer ranges. This helps eliminate range anxiety, improves the charging experience, increases range per kilowatt-hour of electricity, and accelerates the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Smart energy integration:

Huawei is also working with partners to integrate energy sources by reducing energy costs and improving energy efficiency with the focus on sourcing green energy, digitized management and having user-friendly consumption ecosystem that aligns to low carbon emission.

Other technologies to decarbonize the planet that are important to mention with the ability to accelerate the green transition are blockchain, 5G network, high-speed internet, cloud, internet of things, artificial intelligence or virtual reality according to the report Digital with Purpose: Delivering a SMARTer2030, prepared by GeSI and Deloitte.

Low-carbon progress

Huawei Digital Power is committed to accelerating the pace of environmental conservation and emissions reduction. In terms of low-carbon campus construction, Huawei has implemented photovoltaic power projects at its research centers in Hangzhou, Nanjing and Suzhou, as well as the South Factory in Dongguan to deliver clean energy.

These are some alternatives of new technologies to decarbonize the planet. On the one hand, promoting energy saving and efficiency, as well as betting on renewable energies, gradually replacing our dependence on oil. The path will not be easy, but the results will allow new generations to enjoy a world that is more aware of the importance of creating green energy. This mission is a shared one, we do not have another planet and we must take care of it.