Huge $1.4b-bill to support hypertension last year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — It costs the National Health Fund (NHF) approximately $1.4 billion in subsidies last year to support Jamaicans who are ailing from hypertension.

According to Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson, the money is a huge burden on the government entity, as it accounts for approximately 25 per cent of the $5.63 billion that was used for subsidies to support the 398,000 people with 17 different conditions.

Anderson said not much research has been done on Jamaicans' sodium intake, which is the main contributing factor for the NHF funding the Jamaica Salt Consumption, Knowledge Attitude and Practice Study, which was launched online on Tuesday.

The study will be conducted by the Caribbean Institute for Health at the University of the West Indies and will be used as a part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' overall effort to reduce non-communicable (NCD) diseases on the island.

“It's very important that we continue the work and partnership to support a future where we will actually be a lot healthier and will be spending less on subsidising medications, but actually be celebrating more healthier lifestyles,” Anderson said.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the study will assist in driving policy directives of the government. He stated that it will also help in stopping the cycle of Jamaicans becoming ill because of lifestyle behaviour and then having to depend on the NHF's subsidies.

“The NHF survives based on taxpayers, who pay into this fund to treat citizens, the very same taxpayers who become ill. The vicious cycle is that our habits, our practices, require us to contribute more and more to keep up with the illnesses that we eventually develop from our lifestyle,” Tufton said.

“What if we got Jamaicans to change their lifestyle and so not needing that kind of payout? Then, the NHF will be more viable for starters, Jamaicans would probably pay less taxes to secure their own health treatment and of course, the longevity and quality of life would be enhanced.

“Studies of this sort are necessary and why we cannot pull back from the advocacy around nudging Jamaicans to improve their lifestyle, because frankly speaking, it acts in their best interest, in all our best interest,” Tufton said.

He said the study will tie into his goal of tackling NCDs from both the preventative and curative sides.