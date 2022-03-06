Humble Lion, Vere in 0-0 stalemate in JPL action

KINGSTON- Humble Lion and Vere United played out a 0-0 draw in their Clarendon derby in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel game played at UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

Humble Lion who were forced to make an early change due to injury, played the final 30-plus minutes of the game with 10 men after the experienced Xavian Virgo was sent off after being shown a second yellow card in the game, both times for fouls on Ramone Plummer.

It was the fourth straight draw for Humble Lion and back-to-back 0-0 scorelines with just two goals scored over the span while Vere has rebounded from a loss.

Neither team would be happy for the point as Vere are on seven points from seven games, one point more than Humble Lion who have played a game more.

Humble Lion had an early blow after captain and key player Andrew Vanzie had to be substituted early in the game due to an injury.

-Paul A Reid