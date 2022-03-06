Humble Lion, Vere in 0-0 stalemate in JPL action

Humble Lion, Vere in 0-0 stalemate in JPL actionSunday, March 06, 2022
|
KINGSTON- Humble Lion and Vere United played out a 0-0 draw in their Clarendon derby in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel game played at UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.
Humble Lion who were forced to make an early change due to injury, played the final 30-plus minutes of the game with 10 men after the experienced Xavian Virgo was sent off after being shown a second yellow card in the game, both times for fouls on Ramone Plummer.
It was the fourth straight draw for Humble Lion and back-to-back 0-0 scorelines with just two goals scored over the span while Vere has rebounded from a loss.
Neither team would be happy for the point as Vere are on seven points from seven games, one point more than Humble Lion who have played a game more.
Humble Lion had an early blow after captain and key player Andrew Vanzie had to be substituted early in the game due to an injury.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy