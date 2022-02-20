Humble Lion, Waterhouse play out 1-1 draw in JPL action

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Humble Lion gave up a lead and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Waterhouse FC in their Jamaica Premier League match powered by Digicel at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

Andrew Vanzie gave Humble Lion the lead midway the second half before Keithy Simpson struck late to give Waterhouse a share of the points.

A win would have taken Waterhouse to the top of the tables above Mt Pleasant FA but they were second on goal-difference, with both teams on 13 points with the St Ann club playing the second game of the double header.

Humble Lion inched up to 10th position with the point, above Montego Bay United on goal-difference, both on four points.

Vanzie got his second goal of the season when his well hit free kick from just outside the box in the 66th minute gave goalkeeper Kemar Foster no chance.

Simpson was left unmarked in the box 11 minutes later and headed home a corner from Cardel Benbow to salvage the point.

Paul A Reid

