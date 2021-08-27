Humble Lion eliminated from Premier League playoffs

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Humble Lion FC became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs in the Jamaica Premier League, when they went down 1-2 to Dunbeholden FC in the second game in a triple header at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Friday.

Humble Lion began the game clinging on to the hopes of playoff football by a thread and were given a real boost when their player of the season, Andrew Vanzie, converted a “worldie” of a free kick in the 20th minute.

However, those Humble Lion hopes evaporated in the space of ten minutes, as a Mark Miller brace put Dunbeholden 2-1 ahead three minutes from the half time break. Miller drew the St Catherine based team level in the 32nd minute and put them ahead in the 42nd minute, a lead they were able to protect for the entire second half.

The loss for Humble Lion means they remain of the foot of the table on six points from nine games and with one regular season game left to play.

For Dunbeholden FC it is a completely different scenario as they have shot into the mix for a place in the top two. They are now on 13 points from 8 games and in with a shout of advancing straight to the semi-finals, having picked up 10 points from their last four games.

Dunbeholden are in third place, tied on points with second place Portmore United, from the same number of games and one behind leaders Vere United, who have played a game less.

Dwayne Richards