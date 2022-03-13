Humble Lion gets first JPL win

KINGSTON, Jamaica-Humble Lion finally scored their first win of the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel, beating last-place Montego Bay United 1-0 in their ninth round game played at Sabina Park on Sunday.

A first half goal from Andre Clennon was enough for Humble Lion to win their first game since last season and move up to ninth position on nine points as Montego Bay United remained rooted to the foot of the table on four points.

Both teams ended with 10 players after Odane Nish of Montego Bay United and Rico Edwards of Humble Lion were sent off in the 74th minute.

It was the first game for new Montego Bay United-coached Leacroft Lettman, who replaced Englishman Ricky Hill who quit the team after just seven games.

Clennon scored his first goal of the season when he beat goalkeeper Davonnie Burton at his near left post with a powerful shot in the 32nd minute.

Paul A Reid