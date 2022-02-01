Humble Lion hold Arnett

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Humble Lion came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw in their Jamaica Premier League third round game against Arnett Gardens at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Tuesday.

The veteran Fabian Reid scored both goals for Arnett Gardens but the Andrew Price-coached Humble Lion clawed their way back on both occasions to earn back-to-back 2-2 draws.

The game got off to a fast start with two goals in the first 10 minutes. Arnett Gardens led 2-1 at the half-time break, but were unable to hold on for the full points.

Reid gave Arnett Gardens an early lead when he beat goalkeeper Dennis Taylor at his near right post in the third minute of play but Shamari Dallas pulled Humble Lion level in the 10th minute when his shot came back of the inside of the left upright and into the goal.

Reid then got his second goal of the game when he converted from the penalty spot after a Humble Lion defender handled the ball inside the 18- yard box.

Javain Thompson salvaged a point for Humble Lion when he scored into an almost unprotected goal in the 60th minute after a cross from Vishinul Harris split the Arnett defence.

-Paul A Reid