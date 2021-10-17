Hundreds of police, residents join search for 13-y-o girl; house linked to suspected kidnapper torched

Even as a multi-agency search is underway in St Thomas to find another missing girl, irate residents of the Bath community in the eastern Jamaica parish torched the two-bedroom house linked to Davian Bryan, the alleged main suspect in the abduction of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia.

Phylisa was found on Saturday afternoon and has since been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Bryan is also a suspect in the abduction of 13-year-old Winshae Barrett who went missing from the Bath community mere hours after Phylisa was found.

Superintendent of Police in St Thomas, Allison Byfield, told Observer Online Sunday evening that “We are still searching for her at this moment (but) there have been no sightings of her.

“We have searched Middleton, Arcadia, we are just coming out of Martha's River, we are in the Bath area. We are combing the area. We are using the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] [and] JDF [Jamaica Defence Force] canines.”

Byfield said over 100 police personnel are involved in the search “and we have police coming from the Corporate Area and St Catherine to assist”.

“As for community members, we have approximately 200 [people],” Byfield added.

With regards to Bryan, the main suspect in Phylisa's abduction, Byfield said, “We have not ruled him out. There's no evidence that he was seen with her [Barrett], or she was seen with him."



Speaking about Barrett's family, Byfield said, “They are grieving, they are mourning.”

Meanwhile, a representative of the Constabulary Communications Unit of the JCF told Observer Online that "Police reported that the blaze [at the house linked to Barrett] was set about 11:00 pm on Saturday. The fire was subsequently extinguished. No one was hurt”.

Bryan remains on the run.