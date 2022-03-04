Hunts Bay Police seek public's assistance in identifying body

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Hunts Bay Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was murdered on Ferguson Drive, Riverton City, Kingston 11, on Thursday.

According to reports, the body is about 5 feet 7 inches long, slim build, of dark complexion, bearded face, an unkept hairstyle and a missing top front tooth. It was clad in light grey Calvin Klein underpants, blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers.

The police report that a team heard explosions while on patrol and went to investigate. The man was discovered in a pool of water with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying this body to call the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7110, 311 Crime stop, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.