Hunts Bay police list five persons of interest

Hunts Bay police list five persons of interestWednesday, December 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Hunts Bay police are seeking five male persons of interest.
They are:
- Lennox Dunkley of a Portmore address, who is a business operator in Riverton;
- Marvin Taylor aka 'Rio', a business operator in the community;
- Marques Ellis, also known as 'Mark East' from Spanish Town who frequents Riverton, Stony Hill and Rosalie Avenue;
- 'Balli' from Riverton; and
- 'Daddy Pimp' from Callaloo Mews who also frequents Riverton.
The men are being asked to report to the Hunts Bay CIB within the next 24 hours.
According to the police, the past three days (December 12 to December 14) accounted for two murders and sporadic gunfire in the Riverton and Callaloo Mews communities.
They believe these men are critical in assisting in current investigations.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy