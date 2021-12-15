Hunts Bay police list five persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Hunts Bay police are seeking five male persons of interest.

They are:

Lennox Dunkley of a Portmore address, who is a business operator in Riverton; Marvin Taylor aka 'Rio', a business operator in the community; Marques Ellis, also known as 'Mark East' from Spanish Town who frequents Riverton, Stony Hill and Rosalie Avenue; 'Balli' from Riverton; and 'Daddy Pimp' from Callaloo Mews who also frequents Riverton.

The men are being asked to report to the Hunts Bay CIB within the next 24 hours.

According to the police, the past three days (December 12 to December 14) accounted for two murders and sporadic gunfire in the Riverton and Callaloo Mews communities.

They believe these men are critical in assisting in current investigations.