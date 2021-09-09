Hurricane Olaf heading toward Mexico's Los Cabos resorts

Hurricane Olaf heading toward Mexico's Los Cabos resortsThursday, September 09, 2021
|
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — New Hurricane Olaf was heading toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Thursday.
The US National Hurricane Centre said the area could see hurricane conditions overnight and urged people to rush preparations for the storm.
It was centred about 155 miles (250 kilometres) southeast of Cabo San Lucas Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It was advancing to the north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).
The Hurricane Centre said Olaf is likely to strengthen as it nears the coast.
Hurricane-force winds extended as far as 35 miles (55 kilometewrs from the centre and tropical storm-force winds as far as 115 miles (185 kilometres).
The Hurricane Centre said tropical storm force winds were expected to start hitting the tip of the peninsula by the afternoon or evening, making preparations difficult.
It was expected to bring 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimetres) of rain to the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 10 inches (25 centimetres) in isolated spots, creating the danger of flash floods and mudslides.
Las month Hurricane Grace left 11 people dead after hitting eastern Mexico asa Category three storm.
