Hurricane Sam inching towards the northern Leeward Islands

Hurricane Sam inching towards the northern Leeward IslandsMonday, September 27, 2021
|
MIAMI, United States (CMC) — Hurricane Sam remains a major storm on Monday as it inched closer towards the northern Leeward Islands, but there are no coastal watches or warnings for countries in the region.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour and is about 800 miles east-south-east of the northern Leeward Islands, warning that Hurricane Sam is expected to remain a “major hurricane for several days”.
In its latest bulletin, the NHC said that Sam is moving towards the northwest near eight mph and that this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday.
“Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, some slow weakening is forecast through midweek, although Sam should remain a major hurricane.”
The NHC said swells generated by Hurricane Sam will reach the Lesser Antilles on Monday and impact these islands for the next several days.
“These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy