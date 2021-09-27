Hurricane Sam inching towards the northern Leeward Islands

MIAMI, United States (CMC) — Hurricane Sam remains a major storm on Monday as it inched closer towards the northern Leeward Islands, but there are no coastal watches or warnings for countries in the region.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour and is about 800 miles east-south-east of the northern Leeward Islands, warning that Hurricane Sam is expected to remain a “major hurricane for several days”.

In its latest bulletin, the NHC said that Sam is moving towards the northwest near eight mph and that this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday.

“Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, some slow weakening is forecast through midweek, although Sam should remain a major hurricane.”

The NHC said swells generated by Hurricane Sam will reach the Lesser Antilles on Monday and impact these islands for the next several days.

“These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC added.