Hurricane warning downgraded to tropical storm warning for Jamaica as Elsa weakens

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The hurricane warning for Jamaica has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning as Elsa continues to weaken while approaching the southern coast of Hispaniola.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, this means that hurricane conditions are no longer likely; however, tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat within the next 24 hours.

At 10am Saturday, the centre of Elsa, which is now a tropical storm, was located about 500 kilometres (310 miles) east-southeast of Morant Point, Jamaica.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 110 km/h (70 mph), with higher gusts, the met office said, adding that little change in strength is forecast Saturday night, followed by gradual weakening on Sunday and Monday.

On its forecast track, the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola later Saturday, pass northeast of Jamaica on Sunday morning, then move over parts of eastern Cuba later in the day.

Weather conditions over Jamaica are expected to deteriorate Saturday evening with widespread rain and tropical-storm-force winds spreading over northern and eastern parishes, and then to the rest of the island during the night and early on Sunday, the met office said.

The met office advised of 75-150 millimetres (three to six inches) of rainfall which it said could cause flash flooding in low-lying areas. Northeastern parishes should also expect two to four foot storm surge along the coast.

With dangerous sea conditions continuing across the central Caribbean, all small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, are reminded to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and sea conditions have returned to normal.