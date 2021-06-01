'Hussain' charged in shooting attack on police

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A wanted man who turned himself in to the police on May 12 has been charged with yet another offence — this time shooting with intent.

Morris Campbell, otherwise called 'Hussain', a 27-year-old labourer of New Harbour Village, Old Harbour in St Catherine was yesterday charge in relation to a shooting attack on the police that happened on Portland Avenue in Kingston 11 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

This is Campbell's third charge as he was previously charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with the shooting death of 65-year-old Matthew Ranglin, otherwise called 'George', about 2:45 am in his community of Ferguson Drive, Kingston on Sunday, January 24.

In the latest charge, the police said Campbell was among a group of men who allegedly fired shots at a team of police officers. However, he had reportedly escaped.