Hutchinson committed to delivering land titles to relocated families

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, JC Hutchinson, has committed to ensuring that more families who have been relocated from bauxite lands are presented with their titles in the near future.

The commitment follows recent meetings with families who were resettled in areas in Manchester and a tour of several subdivisions developed by mining company JAMALCO, including Hampton, Lancaster, Blenheim and Bethel Isles.

This is part of a series of visits which allow discussion between the government, the bauxite companies and persons who have been relocated to identify the level of development and what is needed to facilitate faster delivery of titles.

The minister was joined by representatives from the mining ministry, the Jamaica Bauxite Institute, the Manchester Municipal Corporation, the Clarendon Alumina Production Limited and JAMALCO.

“The reality is, for you to move forward and secure your land for your family, you have to have that piece of paper,” Hutchinson said.

“The title is the most important documents for a person to move forward in life, and that is one of the main things I am driving in the ministry. Persons who have been relocated by the bauxite mining companies must get their title,” he continued.

“One of my purposes is to get the titles to you as soon as possible. There are certainly some challenges but we have to ensure that they are sorted out so persons can receive their titles.”

The minister reiterated the importance of keeping the lines of communication open among stakeholder in order to make the process smoother.

He further outlined that more land titles are to be delivered in short order, stating that all the relevant organisations are coming together to see how “the pieces can fit together” in order to do what needs to be done.

“This is a problem that needs to be solved and it must be solved,” Hutchinson added.

The minister also congratulated residents for forming an organisation to facilitate better dialogue between them and the government. This, he said, will make things easier in hearing a collected voice on what is needed in the communities.