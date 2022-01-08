Hyacinth Chen, mother of Jamaican-billionaire, Michael Lee-Chin passes away

Hyacinth Chen, mother of Jamaican-billionaire, Michael Lee-Chin passes awaySaturday, January 08, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica- Hyacinth Gloria Chen, mother of billionaire businessman Michael Lee-Chin and chairman of the Southern Regional Health Authority, Wayne Chen has died. Chen passed away on Saturday morning. She was 89-years-old.
“Our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, loyal friend and mentor, passed away this morning, at home surrounded by people she loved, and who loved her back. May she rest in eternal peace,” Wayne Chen wrote in a tweet today, confirming her death.
Minister of Entertainment and Culture, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange was among the first to offer condolences to the Chen family.
“I wish to express my sincere condolences to Wayne Chen, Michael Lee Chin and the rest of the Chen family on the passing of their mother Hyacinth Gloria Chen who made the transition earlier this morning. May perpetual light shine upon her,” Grange's statement read.
The late Chen was also the matriarch of the family-owned chain of supermarkets, Super Plus Food Stores. She, along with her husband, Vincent, started the family retail business in Portland back in 1964. At its peak, Super Plus had more than 30 stores island-wide and was Jamaica's largest retailer.
In honour of his mother, Michael Lee-Chin established the Hyacinth Chen School of Nursing at Northern Caribbean University's main campus in Manchester in 2008. The Hyacinth Gloria Chen Crystal Court at the Royal Ontario Museum in Canada is also named after the late businesswoman.
