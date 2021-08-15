Hyatt to acquire Apple Leisure Group

Hyatt Hotels Corporation says it has reached an agreement to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG) in a US$2.7 billion cash transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

According to a businesswire report Sunday, Hyatt, at closing, is expected to fund more than 80 per cent of the purchase with a combination of US$1.0 billion cash on hand and new debt financings, and the remainder with approximately US$500 million from equity financing.

“Hyatt has secured a US$1.7 billion financing commitment from JP Morgan. Cash proceeds from the US$2 billion asset sale programme are expected to be used to pay down debt, including debt incurred to fund the acquisition,” the businesswire report said, adding that Hyatt is committed to maintaining an investment grade profile and to continue managing the balance sheet prudently after the transaction.

ALG's resort brand management platform AMResorts provides management services to the largest portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the Americas under the AMRTM Collection brand portfolio, including well-known brands Secrets Resorts & Spa, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas and Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts as well as Alua Hotels & Resorts brand, which is expanding in European leisure destinations, businesswire reported.

“The acquisition also includes ALG's membership offering, Unlimited Vacation Club, travel distribution business ALG Vacations, as well as destination management services and travel technology assets,” businesswire stated.

The report said that following the completion of the transaction, ALG's business will continue to be led by current CEO Alejandro Reynal and the current ALG leadership team.

Reynal will become a member of Hyatt's executive leadership team and report to Hyatt CEO and President Mark Hoplamazian.

“With the asset-light acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, we are thrilled to bring a highly desirable independent resort management platform into the Hyatt family,” businesswire quoted Hoplamazian. “The addition of ALG's properties will immediately double Hyatt's global resorts footprint. ALG's portfolio of luxury brands, leadership in the all-inclusive segment and large pipeline of new resorts will extend our reach in existing and new markets, including in Europe, and further accelerate our industry-leading net rooms growth.”

Hoplamazian also said the combination of this value-creating acquisition and the US$2 billion increase in Hyatt's asset sale commitment will transform the company's earnings profile, and he expects Hyatt to reach 80 per cent fee-based earnings by the end of 2024.

ALG's hotel portfolio consists of over 33,000 rooms operating in 10 countries. The portfolio has grown from nine resorts in 2007 to approximately 100 properties by the end of 2021 and has a pipeline of 24 executed deals with a large number of additional hotels in the development process.

“Combining Hyatt's deep expertise and global brand footprint with ALG's strong resort brands, operating capabilities and robust development plans will elevate our differentiated position and create a leader in luxury leisure travel,” businesswire quoted Reynal.