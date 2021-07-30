Hyde leads Jamaicans into 400m hurdles semis

Hyde leads Jamaicans into 400m hurdles semisFriday, July 30, 2021
Former two time world under-20 champion Jaheel Hyde led all three Jamaicans through to the semi-finals of the men's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics after the first round earlier this evening in the opening session of track and field.
Hyde won, Sean Rowe was third and Kemar Mowatt was fourth in their respective heats as they all safety negotiated their way to the next round.
Hyde who won the national title just over a month ago, easily won his heat in 48.54 seconds, beating American Kenny Selmon- 48.61 seconds and Japan's Hiromu Yamauchi-49.21 seconds.
Rowe ran a season's best 49.18 seconds for third in heat four behind the British Virgin Islands' Commonwealth Games champion Kyron McMaster-48.79 seconds and Turkey's Yasmani Copello- 49.00 seconds.
Mowatt, a finalist in the World Championships in 2019, was fourth in heat one in 49.06 seconds, fading in the second half of the race after a strong start.
-Paul Reid
