Hydel students devastated after drive-through graduation cancelled

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Students from Hydel High School who were prepared to graduate on Sunday were left disappointed after their drive-through graduation ceremony was cancelled.

In a letter obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE, acting principal Samara Salmon said that the ceremony would not go on as scheduled as the fire that destroyed the school's administrative office a few weeks ago, also destroyed items for graduation.

Read more- Hydel principal relieved fire did not spread to other buildings

''This includes all items for the graduation package, certificates, special awards, programs, gowns, musical instruments, speakers, microphones etc,'' the letter read.

''We have already started the process to re-do the items for the Graduation package etc, but this will take some weeks to obtain. Please note that further information will be communicated to you as to when to collect the graduation package for your child/ward,'' the letter continued.

The acting principal went on to congratulate the students for their ''fortitude throughout a year that resulted in the disruption of school, classes being moved online and the many other challenges that came about because of the COVID-19 pandemic.''

''They stuck through it all and completed their CSEC exams. I encourage those students who are waiting to begin their City & Guilds Examinations on August 9th, to continue to study and work with their teachers as they prepare for the exams,'' she added.

Fire broke out at the school's main office on July 22, just hours before students were scheduled to sit their Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate exams.

Superintendent for the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Julian Davis-Buckle, at that time, said losses were estimated at $50 million.