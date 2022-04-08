Champs 2022: Hydel's Hazle, Excelsior's Taylor to clash in Girls' Class 3 long jump final

Champs 2022: Hydel's Hazle, Excelsior's Taylor to clash in Girls' Class 3 long jump finalFriday, April 08, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending champion Shemonique Hazle of Hydel High and bronze medallist Shelley-Ann Taylor of Excelsior High are expected to battle it out in Saturday's Girls' Class 3 long jump on the final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships.
Last year, Hazle won with a big 6.00m jump - just shy of the 6.06m record set in 2012 by another Hydel athlete Samara Spencer.
That mark could be in danger come Saturday.
Taylor led the qualifying on Friday with a wind-aided jump of 5.87m (2.4m/s), followed by Hazle with 5.56m (1.3m/s).
A second Hydel jumper, last year's Class 4 finalist Tressanne Plummer jumped 5.43m (0.6m/s) and St Jago's Briana Campbell jumped 5.36m (0.1m/s).
Paul A Reid
