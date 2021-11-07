Hylton accuses Housing Ministry of being part of 'diabolical plot' to force Riverton residents off land

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for St Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton, has charged that the Pearnel Charles Jr-led Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal and Climate Change appears to be part a “diabolic plot”, to force longstanding residents of Riverton off the lands they have occupied for decades.

Hylton made the charge during his recent contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

According to Hylton, it appears the plot is being backed by the Ministry, “which despite my urgent requests to meet to discuss this and other pressing issues, has not found the time. The Minister has only recently agreed to meet upon his return from COP26 (UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland) in a few weeks time,” Hylton said.

He has also accused an unnamed businessman who he said has claimed possession of the land adjacent to Spanish Town Road, of trying to pressure the residents to relocate.

In outlining the history of how hundreds of persons ended up at the site of the Riverton dump, Hylton recalled that they were among Jamaicans who were thrown off the lands at what was 'Back-O-Wall' in West Kingston to make way for the new development of Tivoli Gardens. He said some of them have been living in Riverton for up to 60 years.

“Those who were dislodged have not forgotten that traumatic and painful event. Many of these persons took refuge literally on the dump at Riverton and have eked out a living for themselves, their children, grand and great-grandchildren; many of whom still occupy parcels of lands in the Riverton community, some for more than 12 years minimum and others for as long as 60 years,” said Hylton.

He said it is against that background, and without any consultation with either him, as Member of Parliament, the Councillor or the citizens, “someone who previously owned land elsewhere along the industrial belt shows up to insist that the people be removed from the land to make way for a factory development”.

Hylton made it clear that he is against a factory being built in the middle of a residential community, especially in light of environmental concerns. He also said history is threatening to repeat itself in another generation after the Back-O- Wall incident.

According to him, the businessman is claiming to have purchased the land, without sufficient proof of having done so lawfully, and is insisting that the families remove themselves from the land immediately or face being fenced in behind a wall to be built.

“Tension is rising in the area. Predictably, the area is on edge,” Hylton stated.

“I have registered my objection to this forced removal of persons from their homes,” he added.

The MP says he wants to know when and why the restrictive covenant on the title to the land, limiting its use to residential development, was removed from the covenant to allow for a factory development.

Hylton is also trying to ascertain why the residents were reportedly told by Ministry officials that they could not purchase the land because it was being sold by private treaty, in breach of the Land Divestment policy of 2015, thereby denying them the right of first refusal to purchase the said lands.

And Hylton also wants to know when, if at all, the declaration of the land as Operation Pride land under the Housing Act was rescinded.

Additionally, the MP says the government must disclose whether there are plans for the development of the other parcels of Riverton lands for which there has been no discussion/consultation with the representatives of the people or the residents themselves.