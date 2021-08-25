Hypertension rate in Jamaica, other low and middle-income countries rank high - WHO

GENEVA, Switzerland (CMC) – A new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) has found that the vast majority of people with high blood pressure or hypertension live in low and middle-incomes countries, including Jamaica and other nations in the Caribbean.

Hypertension is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risks of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases

The study, released on Wednesday and co-led by Imperial College London, finds that 82 per cent of all people with hypertension, estimated at one billion, live in low and middle-income countries.

The researchers found that Canada, Peru and Switzerland had among the lowest prevalence of hypertension in the world in 2019, while some of the highest rates were seen in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Paraguay for women and Hungary, Paraguay and Poland for men.

Although it is straightforward to diagnose hypertension and relatively easy to treat the condition with low-cost drugs, the study reveals significant gaps in diagnosis and treatment.

According to the study, about 580 million people with hypertension were unaware of their condition, because they were never diagnosed. It also indicates that more than half of people with hypertension, or a total of 720 million people, were not receiving the treatment that they needed.

Men and women in Canada, Iceland and the Republic of Korea were most likely to receive medication to treat and control their hypertension, with more than 70 per cent of those with the condition receiving treatment in 2019, according to the report.

In comparison, the study found that men and women in sub-Saharan Africa, central, south and south-east Asia, and Pacific Island nations are the least likely to be receiving medication.

“Nearly half a century after we started treating hypertension, which is easy to diagnose and treat with low-cost medicines, it is a public health failure that so many of the people with high blood pressure in the world are still not getting the treatment they need,” said Professor Majid Ezzati, senior author of the study and Professor of Global Environmental Health at the School of Public Health at Imperial College London.

The study found that the overall number of adults aged 30-79 years with hypertension has doubled from 650 million to 1.28 billion. However, the study notes that this is primarily down to population growth and ageing, and the percentage of people who have hypertension has changed little since 1990.

WHO said hypertension, also known as high or raised blood pressure, is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure.

“Blood is carried from the heart to all parts of the body in the vessels: each time the heart beats, it pumps blood into the vessels. Blood pressure is created by the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels (arteries) as it is pumped by the heart. The higher the pressure, the harder the heart has to pump.

“Hypertension is a serious medical condition and can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases. It is a major cause of premature death worldwide, with upwards of one in four men and one in five women – over a billion people ­– having the condition," the WHO noted.

It said the burden of hypertension is felt disproportionately in low- and middle-income countries, where two thirds of cases are found, largely due to increased risk factors in those populations in recent decades.

The 'WHO Guidelines for the pharmacological treatment of hypertension in adults', also released on Wednesday, provides new recommendations to help Caribbean and other countries improve the management of hypertension.