'I'm feeling great': Thompson-Herah happy after blistering start to 100m defence

TOKYO, Japan – Defending Olympic Games women's 100m gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah was ecstatic with her first-round performance here at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Running out of lane seven in heat two, Thompson-Herah cruised to a comfortable 10.82 seconds in heat two of seven despite a reaction time of 0.158, and told the Jamaican media afterwards that she was feeling great.

“I'm feeling great as it's the fastest I've ever opened (in a championship). It was pretty much relaxing. I'm sure I'm focused (as) I got out for the first 30m and (took) control.

“Everything is fine, I'm just taking it round by round; go back to the warm down and go to the hotel, get some food and relax for tomorrow,” she added.

Thompson-Herah, who also won the 200m gold medal in Rio five years ago, will contest semi-final one where she is drawn in lane four alongside Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria, Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and American Jenna Prandini.

