I-Octane distances himself from gang activity with Klansman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall artiste I-Octane (real name Byiome Muir) on Tuesday distanced himself from any criminal activity associated with the St Catherine-based Klansman gang.

He was responding to testimony from the second ex-member of the Klansman gang, turned state informant, who referenced multiple visits by himself and alleged gang leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan to the artiste's St Andrew studio.

According to the witness, while at the studio I-Octane would be recording music.

"More than one time we went to the studio," the witness said, adding that the facility was located on Dunrobin Avenue going toward Constant Spring Road in a plaza next to a car mart.

But in a statement on social media, I-Octane said he has been working with multiple artistes over the course of his career.

“People me never know seh voicing music for an established recording company is a crime... Mi bus from mi a 16/17 - over 15 or more years now and mi voice for so many GHETTO LABELS.... Buss nuff ghetto yutes who a produce music from di ghetto and never involve or mention in any criminal activities, so why now,” he said in his social media post.

He explained that he was never escorted to the studio by anyone.

“People in the music can tell you I have my own recording studio so when anybody wants to do any form of recording dem meet me at the studio. Next thing, why would I doing crime and have my little daughter at a crime scene? ”he said.

“So if having my daughter who loves music at my studio when I am recording so she can learn more plus voicing for a known recording company, where is the crime? Ok then,that means that the majority of Jamaican artists a criminal then... I am one of the biggest Jamaican superstars fi years now... so mek mi tell unnu this... I have come across (over my 15 years) nuff yute who inna badness because of their background but come to me and say 'DJ help take me out of badness',” he added.

“Note, I don't know nothing about dem badness but dem ask for help - just to record a song on a riddim so they can get into producing and me nah go tell no lies, me record fi dem over and over because I want to show dem say life nuh stop a badness,” he continued.

“Jones Avenue records is big recording label and multiple artists have done recording for them so how I-OCTANE IS A CRIMINAL FI DO THE SAME THING,” he posted.