ICC charges Marlon Samuels with breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Marlon Samuels with breaching anti-corruption codeWednesday, September 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday charged former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels with breaching four counts of the anti-corruption code during a T10 league.
Samuels was charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).
Under the Code, Samuels has been charged with the following offences:
- A breach of Article 2.4.2 – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.
- A breach of Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US$750 or more.
- Breaches of Article 2.4.6 – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.
- Breaches of Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.
"Samuels will be given a time period of 14 days to respond to the charges," an ICC release said.
The all-rounder played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is for the West Indies. He scored 11,134 runs and picked up 152 wickets during his international career.
