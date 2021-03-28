IDB, Healthcare Israel bring digital health solutions to the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says it has signed an agreement with Healthcare Israel to provide digital health expertise, training and solutions to improve lives in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In partnership with local health organisations, and in agreement with the IDB, the Washington-based financial institution said Healthcare Israel will provide digital health training for regional health organisations and leaders, and Health Information Exchange (HIE) assessments and preparations for the establishment of national HIE systems in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In addition, the IDB said Healthcare Israel will provide knowledge transfer from the Israeli experience in implementing solutions in sharing national health information.

Since 2018, the IDB said it has been strengthening its knowledge base and tools to help regional countries in the implementation of digital transformation in health through its Social Digital webpage and through collaborations with leaders in digital transformation, such as Israel.

“We are pleased to welcome Healthcare Israel and its team of digital health experts to help IDB improve the lives of people in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Marcelo Cabrol, social sector manager at the IDB.

Hagai Dror, managing director of Healthcare Israel, said: “We thank the IDB and its leadership for allowing Healthcare Israel to help in its important work to improve lives in Latin America and the Caribbean through digital health.

“The IDB and Healthcare Israel are making the world a healthier place, together,” Dror said.