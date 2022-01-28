IDB annual meeting to discuss challenges for Latin America and Caribbean development

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — Challenges and opportunities for development in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) will be discussed during the annual meeting of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to be held later this year.

The IDB said that the March 28 to April1 event will be held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The Governors are the highest policy-formulating authorities of the IDB and IDB Invest. Most are ministers of finance, ministers of the economy, or central bank presidents of their countries,” the IDB said in a statement.

“During the virtual event, economic and financial leaders from the 48 member countries of the IDB will discuss the challenges and opportunities for development in Latin America and the Caribbean,” the brief statement added.

The IDB prioritises social inclusion and equality; productivity and innovation; and regional economic integration in its development work across Latin America and the Caribbean. In doing so, it addresses the cross-cutting issues of gender equality and diversity; climate change and environmental sustainability; and institutional capacity and the rule of law, the bank said.

The IDB said that the second update to the Institutional Strategy approved by the Governors in July 2019, provides strategic direction to the IDB Group.

The second update ratifies the three strategic priorities of the IDB Group's work in Latin America and the Caribbean, namely social inclusion and equality, productivity and innovation and regional economic integration

It said also the second update also confirms that to address each of the three strategic priorities in IDB Group projects, three cross-cutting issues need to be considered, namely gender equality, inclusion and diversity, climate change and environmental sustainability.

The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago are the Caribbean countries that are members of the IDB.