IDB approves funds for Suriname

WASHINGTON, CMC – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a US$85 million package of investment loans to support Suriname's efforts to address pandemic-era macroeconomic challenges.

The Washington-based financial institution said that the fiscal package is aligned with Suriname's economic recovery plan, as well as its multi-annual development plan and its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme

“This package will improve education, water and sanitation and the social safety net for vulnerable citizens. The education programme seeks to improve the quality of education by enhancing teaching practices and by expanding access to schools for children in remote areas. The 2018 national exam results showed that only 28 per cent of students had satisfactory grades in math and only 56 per cent in language,” the IDB said.

It said the water and sanitation programme aims to improve the efficiency, quality and sustainability of water services provided by the Suriname Water Company. Suriname's water supply system is operating under constant challenges including old pipes, insufficient maintenance and increased demand for water due to population growth.

The social safety net programme is designed to support vulnerable groups amid Suriname's socio-economic crisis and strengthen the efficiency and transparency of the country's social safety net. An online socioeconomic survey of 1,866 households conducted by the IDB in April 2020, showed that 47.6 per cent of Surinamese households experienced the loss of income due to business closures and loss of employment.

The IDB said that US$85 million loans have grace periods between five and six years and interest rates between 1 to 1.5 per cent.

Last week, the IMF said monthly economic indicators point to a nascent economic recovery in Suriname with the local economy expected to gradually recover during this year by over one per cent.

The IMF position followed five-day virtual meetings with the Surinamese authorities reviewing the 36-month Extended Fund Facility arrangement approved by the IMF in December last year to assist with the home-grown economic plan.

It said that the country will immediately receive US$55.1 million under the US$688 million approved for Suriname.