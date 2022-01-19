IDB helping Latin America and the Caribbean in regional recovery and growth

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says it has been developing high quality open online courses (MOOC), as a result of more than 60 years of experience, to improve the capacities of all development actors in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It said the project is being undertaken through BIDAcademy, which in its growth strategy and outreach to new and larger audiences, has already launched Gobierno Digital and now, the specialisation in design and management of development projects in Coursera, one of the world's largest online learning platform with more than 92 million students, and 5,000 courses from 250 leading universities and industry educators.

“This alliance with Coursera focuses on the key priorities of the Bank's strategy to support regional recovery and growth, “Vision 2025” which addresses regional integration and nearshoring, digitisation, support for SMEs, action against climate change and advocacy of gender and diversity.

“Specifically, with this specialisation, key concepts and tools are offered, through case studies and methodologies with international standards, to design and manage development projects, and their possible risks, with an emphasis on results to achieve more efficient and sustainable projects,” the IDB added.

It said through new alliances in BIDAcademy, the Washington-based financial institution continues to promote efforts to promote sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean through capacity building and information on policy decisions through open knowledge.

It also focuses on improving skills within the Bank to continue strengthening project design and execution capacities to provide better service to borrowing member countries.

“To expand the reach and impact of BIDAcademy, the IDB is constantly seeking new partnerships with educational and development institutions interested in co-producing and sharing knowledge that can help Latin America and the Caribbean overcome its most pressing challenges,” the IDB added.