IDB launches 2021 call for proposals for projects in the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has launched the 2021 Call for Proposals for the Regional Public Goods (RPG) Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean, which supports projects involving three or more countries.

The Washington-based financial institution said the RPG Initiative “provides non-reimbursable financing for solutions to shared development challenges through regional cooperation among at least three IDB borrowing member countries”.

Since 2005, the IDB said the RPG Initiative has financed more than US$130 million for 194 projects.

Previously funded RPG projects included a protocol for joint procurement and quality of medicines in Central America, an action plan for hotel energy efficiency in the Caribbean, support to the interoperability of foreign trade single windows among the countries of the Pacific Alliance, a framework for protection and registration of migrant workers in the Southern Cone region, and regional standards for school infrastructure across Latin America and the Caribbean, among others, the IDB said.

It said the RPG Initiative will finance in 2021 regional coordination proposals aligned with the IDB Group's “Vision 2025, Reinvest in the Americas”.

The IDB said that vision outlines five development opportunities for the recovery and sustainable economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean, including regional integration and strengthening value chains; support for small and medium-sized firms; promotion of the digital economy; the prioritization of gender; and the response to climate change.

“Additionally, the RPG Initiative will continue to prioritize proposals related to the coordination of policies and solutions at the regional level to address, prevent and deal with the consequences of COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean in the five Vision 2025 areas,” the IDB said.

It said information on the 2021 Call for Proposals can be accessed at the RPG Initiative website.

The IDB said all proposals must be presented in accordance with the general guidelines and must be submitted via the online form before 5:00 pm (US Eastern Daylight Time) on May 10, 2021.