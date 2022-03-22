IDB launches RPG initiative for Latin America/Caribbean

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Tuesday launched the 2022 call for proposals for the Regional Public Goods (RPG) Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean, which supports regional projects involving three or more countries.

The RPG Initiative provides non-reimbursable financing for solutions to shared development challenges through regional cooperation among at least three IDB borrowing member countries. Since 2005, the RPG Initiative has financed around US$147 million for more than 200 projects.

The RPG Initiative will finance in 2022 regional coordination proposals aligned with the IDB Group's “Vision 2025, Reinvest in the Americas,” which outlines five priorities for the recovery and sustainable economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean, including: regional integration and strengthening value chains; support for small and medium-sized firms; promotion of the digital economy; the prioritization of gender; and the response to climate change.

Additionally, the RPG Initiative will continue to prioritise proposals related to the coordination of policies and solutions at the regional level to address, prevent and deal with the consequences of COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean in the five Vision 2025 areas, the IDB added.

It said that all proposals must be presented in accordance with the general guidelines and must be submitted via the online form on May 16.