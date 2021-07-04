IDB provides funds to help Bahamas strengthen health system

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says it has approved US$40 million to strengthen the health system in The Bahamas, with an emphasis on improving residents' access in the country's smaller islands.

“Enhancing the capacity to provide primary healthcare by reinforcing medical facilities and providing new medical equipment, it will facilitate access and improved services to approximately 60,000 people living in nine Family Islands,” said the Washington-based financial institution in a statement.

“Improvements in the delivery of the primary healthcare model and hospital services, and the introduction of digital health-information systems, including telemedicine and electronic health records in 54 clinics, will improve access and quality of healthcare,” it added.

The IDB said these measures will directly benefit at least 157,000 persons, or about 40 per cent of the population of the Bahamas.

The operation aligns with the digitalisation, climate change, and gender and diversity priorities of the IDB's “Vision 2025,” the bank's blueprint for recovery and inclusive, sustainable growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“It does so by offering technological solutions that enable the delivery of more inclusive health services, with special attention to strengthening the resilience of clinics to natural hazards and climate change, while implementing innovations in healthcare for victims of gender-based violence,” the IDB said.

It said the loan approval follows a separate US$5 million loan by the Bank's private-sector arm, IDB Invest, approved on April 30.

The IDB said the funds will benefit Doctors Hospital Health System Limited (DHHS), the largest private hospital in the Bahamas, in response to the evolving health requirements of the Bahamian population, especially related to COVID-19.