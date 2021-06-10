IDB providing funds to improve basic education in Haiti

IDB providing funds to improve basic education in HaitiThursday, June 10, 2021
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC)— The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a US$50 million grant to support the improvement of basic education in Haiti.
The IDB said the project will support the government in implementing the key areas of the new Education Sector Plan 2020 – 2030 (PDEF).
It said that this project will provide support to governance and institutional strengthening to the Ministry of National Education and Professional Development (MENFP) at both central and decentralised levels. It will also support the improvement of access to quality education in public and non-public schools in six northern departments.
“This project is a continuation of the IDB financing in the education sector in Haiti and is a part of the various ongoing efforts to continue improving teaching and learning in basic education. The project supports the long-term PDEF vision and provides a response to both the Peyi-Lok and COVID-19 pandemic impacts to the sector, frequent school closures, loss of learning opportunities, and financial constraints on families,” the IDB said.
It added that in this sense, the MENFP through the project will provide short-term financial support to schools to maintain access to education and will expand the quality assurance system to more public schools in the country.
The project is one part of the MENFP coordinated effort to implement the PDEF and will be financed by the IDB Grant Facility for Haiti, for a disbursement period of five years.
