IDB to launch new platform to help Latin America and Caribbean countries

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Monday said it would virtually launch the Green Bond Transparency Platform (GBTP), an innovative digital tool that brings greater transparency to the Latin America and the Caribbean green bond market.

The virtual launch will take place on April 27, and will be done in collaboration with IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, which is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector.

The IDB said that the user-friendly platform facilitates harmonised reporting by issuers, verifications and validation by external reviewers, and informed decision-making by investors.

It said by utilizing the online, open access platform, issuers and external reviewers upload relevant data on each bond's environmental performance and use of proceeds in a standardised and comparable format.

All users benefit from unrestricted data access due to donor resources by the German Ministry of Environment's International Climate Initiative (IKI) and resources by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The online, public good platform supports IDB and IDB Invest's efforts to scale up the green bond market in the region and helps governments, financial institutions and companies to access the financing they need to tackle climate change and make environmentally sustainable investments.

The GBTP has been tested in collaboration with leading standard setters, issuers, external reviewers, underwriting banks, stock exchanges, and emerging market investors,” the IDB said.

It added that the launch will include opening remarks by the IDB President, Mauricio Claver-Carone, Climate Bonds Initiative chief executive officer, Sean Kidney, and a panel discussion with IDB and IDB Invest experts.