IGDS-RCO, UWI condemns buggery of minors in St Ann, plans protest for next Thursday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — University Director of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies Regional Coordinating Office (IGDS-RCO) at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Mona Campus, Professor Opal Palmer Adisa has condemned the recent buggery of two minor children in St Ann.

In a statement today, Adisa noted that while the institute is appalled by all acts of gender-based violence and sexual abuse, it finds this latest assault on two children particularly egregious.

“Rape is an attack from which most victims never truly recover. These attacks on children who are at an early stage in their development, highlights the fact that something desperately needs to change in Jamaica. We have now hit rock bottom,” Adisa said.

She said the IGDS-RCO will be embarking on a campaign to highlight these incidents and call once and for all, for an end to gender-based violence in Jamaica.

“On Thursday, May 13, in the Thursday in Black Campaign to End GBV with Headlights, we ask every citizen of this country, from 9:00 am to midday, to peacefully stand vigilant in front of Parish Council offices, courthouses and churches in all 14 parishes, bearing placards and denounce all acts of GBV,” Adisa said.

“We ask all motorists — public and private — to turn on their headlights to let perpetrators of GBV know that their actions will no longer be tolerated and we ask every citizen of Jamaica on Thursday, May 13, to wear black as a mark of solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of gender-based violence.

“In addition, we are asking the good men and women among us to counsel and speak to their brothers and sisters who express a desire to commit violence. We ask our brothers and sisters who feel the urge to commit acts of rape or other abuses, to seek professional counselling. Together we can and must stop this crime against our humanity and our children,” she continued.

The university professor said her institution will continue its work to push the boundaries of policy, training and societal change in earnest.

In one of the cases, it was reported today that the five accused will return to court on May 14 to answer to abduction, buggery and grievous sexual assault charges.

