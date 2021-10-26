IMF says COP 26 presents opportunity to significantly tackle climate change

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) presents a pivotal moment for countries, including those in the Caribbean, to solidify a strategy to tackle climate change.

The COP26 will be held in Scotland from November 1-12 and the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department acting director, Nigel Chalk, said the event also provides an opportunity to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In an interview with the Caribbean Media Corporation, Chalk was asked what the Caribbean and for that matter, small island developing states (SIDS) realistically expect to be the outcome of COP 26, given that the policies of these same developed countries have been blamed for the region's socio-economic problems.

He recalled that during the recent 2021 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings seminar with the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, COP26 President Alok Sharma called on countries, especially advanced economies, to step forward with an ambitious plan to cut emissions to net-zero by 2050.

She also called on Sharma to develop plans to adapt to climate change, to finalise the outstanding rules of the Paris agreement and to provide US$100 billion in financing to vulnerable countries including SIDS.

Chalk said that multilateral development banks are already increasing the share of their funding for climate-related projects “but should still work toward allocating more funds toward adaptation, aligning their financing more closely with the Paris Agreement, and mobilising resources from the private sector”.

Chalk said that the IMF's proposed Resilience and Sustainability Trust aims to support resilient and sustainable growth in the post-pandemic period, including by investing in resilience to climate change.

“Work is fully underway to develop a concrete proposal for how this Trust would work. Climate issues are central to the way the IMF approaches its policy engagement with countries, including through its capacity building and lending operations,” Chalk told CMC.