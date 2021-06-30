'I'M OK': Dwaine Spencer explains whereabouts after 'missing' fears

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – People's National Party caretaker Dr Dwaine Spencer has said that he's “perfectly ok” after it was feared he had gone missing on Tuesday.

In a statement disseminated Wednesday, Spencer sought to allay fears and consternation with an explanation regarding the events that triggered the speculation that he was missing.

"Yesterday morning June 29 2021 at 8.30 I left my house for my usual route to my Medical Office. On my way to work I was diverted to attend to an urgent, confidential and extremely lucrative business meeting which I had to attend personally. After the long meeting I decided not to have gone into office for the rest of the day as it would have been too late. Thereafter I spent the rest of the afternoon relaxing with my partner," the statement said.

He said that his cell phone had been left in another vehicle and that's why he was out of reach for several hours.

"Let me apologise for the delay in making a public statement but I was returning individual calls which I missed and was making personal apologies. Let me now use this opportunity to thank all the well wishers and supporters who sent up prayers during the period which persons thought that I was missing.

“I am perfectly ok and will be back in office today," he said.