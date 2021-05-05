INDECOM clears most cops since January — First Quarter report

INDECOM clears most cops since January — First Quarter reportWednesday, May 05, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The vast majority of probes completed by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) in the first three months of this year ended with the accused members of the security forces cleared of any wrongdoing.
The INDECOM first quarterly report for 2021, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, showed 160 investigations completed between January 1 and March 31 by the agency.
Of this number 146 cases were closed with the allegations against the members of the security forces unsubstantiated.
In four of the cases the Commission ruled that six members of the security forces be charged while in two cases three members of the security forces were recommended for charges and disciplinary action.
In the final nine cases 10 members of the security forces were recommended for disciplinary action.
According to INDECOM, the majority of the cases which it completed (92 of the 160) related to allegations of assault by members of the security forces. Shooting injuries and fatal shooting were next on the list with 27 cases combined.
INDECOM said it completed investigations into 13 cases of fatal shootings by the police during the period and in all the cases it recommended no charge against the members of the security forces.
However, five members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were hit with other charges during the period.
These include three constables who were charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, one constable who was charged with unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.
The fifth constable was charged with a breach of the INDECOM Act.
Arthur Hall
