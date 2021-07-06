INDECOM commences probe into fatal shooting on Molynes Road

INDECOM commences probe into fatal shooting on Molynes RoadTuesday, July 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has begun investigations into the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Tashekia McLeod on Molynes Road, early Monday morning.
The police reported that two officers were sent to the community in response to a domestic dispute involving three people (two women and a man). According to the police, during the transportation of the three people to the police station, McLeod became enraged and made attempts to attack the man and then the officers.
It is alleged that she used weapons in her possession, an ice-pick and two knives. During the attack on one of the policemen, the officer reportedly discharged his weapon in the direction of McLeod. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The incident scene was processed by INDECOM and the weapons of the officers were boxed and sealed for testing. Two knives and an ice-pick, which have been reported as being in the possession of the deceased, were retrieved from the incident scene.
The police officers have provided initial accounts to INDECOM; both officers were issued with Section 21 notices to furnish a statement and attend the offices of INDECOM, to be interviewed, this week in relation to the incident.
