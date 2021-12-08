INDECOM completes probe into alleged trimming of Nzinga King, awaits ODPP ruling

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it has completed its investigation into the alleged trimming of 19-year-old Nzinga King while she was in police custody earlier this year.

In a news release Wednesday, INDECOM said it sent its report to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on November 11 and is awaiting a ruling from the ODPP in the matter.

INDECOM said the ODPP may rule for criminal charges, disciplinary action or no criminal charges against the accused officers, but noted that any ruling of the ODPP will not affect the complainant's ability to pursue civil remedies.

King has claimed that she was trimmed by a female officer in July of this year while she was in custody at the Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon.